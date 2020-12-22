Business

Yuletide: DPR warns marketers against hoarding

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

]The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has read he riot act to marketers of Petroleum products on hoarding of fuel during this Yuletide season and beyond.

 

The Osogbo Field Office of the agency, which issued this warning, also cautioned Nigerians against panic buying, hoarding and storing of petroleum products at home.

 

DPR Operations Controller in Osun State, Mr Benjamin Ogunnubi, said that there was no cause for panic buying, as the Federal Government had made adequate provision for availability of the products during the Yuletide and beyond.
The controller warned that storing of petroleum products at home could cause fire outbreak.

 

He said people needed to be very careful with how they handle petroleum products in the harmattan period.

 

Ogunnubi also warned independent marketers against hoarding of the products to create artificial scarcity.

He said the survelliance team of the department would be all out during the festive season to ensure free flow of the products in filing stations in the state.
“The department is pleading with people to shun panic buying and storage of petroleum products in their houses.

 

“We are in harmattan period, and storing of petroleum product at home can result in fire outbreak, which can lead to destruction of lives and property.

 

We have to be wise, there’s no reason for panic buying or hoarding of the product because we have enough of it in stock,” Ogunnubi said.

 

The controller also appealed to consumers to report sharp practices, such as under-dispensing, to the department for appropriate action.

Ogunnubi appealed to petroleum marketers to always adhere strictly to standard safety practices in their filing stations.

 

He warned that any marketer that violates the standard procedure would be dealt with according to the law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG trains 1,200 indigent women in agric vocations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has commenced a livelihood training for 1,200 women in Ogoniland as part of recommendations of the UN Environmental Report (UNEP) on the area in Rivers. The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at inauguration of a cassava processing factory in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of […]
Business

Lender’s PMI shows growth in private sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The private sector in Nigeria remained in growth territory in September even though there were signs of moderation as rates of expansion in output and new orders softened, the latest Stanbic IBTC’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report shows.   According to a statement by the lender, the report shows that “companies continued to expand purchasing […]
Business

NAQS: Towards sustainable regulation of donkey skin trade

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Federal Government, through the Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), disclosed that it had safely confiscated a cache of illegally processed export-bound donkey skins valued at N42 million nationwide, a development that should further encourage NAQS’s input into the economy. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, Nigeria can be counted lucky as one country in the African […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: