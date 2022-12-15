News

Yuletide: DSS assures of adequate security

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured of its ongoing collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, with a view providing adequate security before, during and after the Yuletide season.

This was as the intelligence agency urged politicians to play by the rules ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, gave the charge in a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Thursday.

While charging religious, traditional and other leaders to work towards peaceful coexistence and order across the country, the secret police also called on business owners and other players in the socio-economic sector to desist from exploitative tendencies during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“As the yuletide season approaches, the Department of State Services (DSS) uses this opportunity to call on citizens and residents alike to be of good conduct for public peace and order.

“The Service pledges to collaborate with all stakeholders to maintain law and order across the country.

“To this end, community, religious and political bodies/leaders are requested to preach peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity as well as enlighten their members on safety measures during and after the season,” Afunanya said.

 

