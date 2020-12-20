Yuletide: Escalating insecurity very perplexing, says Kaigama

…cautions travellers to be vigilant, adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

As Christians prepare for the coming holidays and Christmas celebrations, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said he is perplexed by growing insecurity and criminal activities in the country.

Kaigama in his Homily at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja in celebration of the Fourth Sunday of Advent, expressed gratitude to God for saving the over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State and some priests from the hands of their abductors.

Making emphasis on the psychological effect such an experience leaves on victims/survivors, he appealed to the Federal Government to be more sensitive to the escalating issue of insecurity in the country.

He said: “The situation of escalating insecurity is very perplexing. While we continue believing in our nation and continue our fervent prayers, we ask our government to show more. closeness to the people and a keen sensitivity to security issues.

“Travelling during this holy and festive period should be done with maximum vigilance and great caution. Apart from. the bad roads and the actions of reckless drivers, criminals heighten their diabolic activities to make life unbearable for people.

“Also, remember that COVID-19 is still like the roaring lion roaring, looking for people to devour. Let us all take appropriate measures to curb its spread.”

