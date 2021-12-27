Yuletide: FCTA takes COVID-19 enforcement to recreation parks

COVID-19 Enforcement team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has said it won’t allow people to violate the necessary health measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah. who toured recreation parks in the FCT yesterday, scored the level of compliance high, but decried gross neglect of physical distancing. Attah, who had a hectic time at the Magic Land Amusement Park, Millennium Park and the Central Park, controlling both vehicle and huge human traffic, said the safety measures put in place by the management of the parks were commendable, but the crowd of fun seekers were overwhelming. Henotedthatwhilehewas satisfied with the total compliance with the no face masks, no entry orders, he would want the Park owners to upscale efforts to getting compliance for all the protocols.
