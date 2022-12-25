Business

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1200 Officers, 2000 Special Marshals

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

…Cautions motorists against overspeeding

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has admonished motorists to desist from speeding during the festive period and beyond. He made this remark in a statement signed by his Public Education Officer Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi that motorists driving through all major corridors within Lagos and outside should obey speed limits for all categories of roads. He also stated that the Command has commenced end of year special patrol “Operation Zero” towards a crash free festive period by deploying about 3000 personnel comprising both Regular and Special Marshals. Also deployed are 57 patrol vehicles, motor bikes, 6 ambulances for effective traffic management and operations. Ogungbemide also  stressed on the need for all motorists to avoid overloading, drunk driving, unsafe tyre, use of phone while driving at this period. He implored commercial drivers to ensure that the speed limit device is installed in their vehicles. He further stated that personnel have been placed on red alert to ensure prompt response to emergencies and early deployment for traffic control. To further improve the safety of travelers, he said there will be advocacy visits to worship centres, motor parks, markets places etc to talk on safe driving and safe roads. He implored all commuters to be more sensitive to the conduct of their drivers for necessary caution; wishing all motorists a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Feature

Rising tax revenue: Crude still 95% of Nigeria’s exports, say Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Though Nigeria has been recording increasing tax revenues recently, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that oil/ gas export is still 95 per cent of Nigeria’s exports; indicating that the country remains a mono-cultural economy, according to experts   Non-oil exports: FG pledges improved funding for exporters   Amidst the dwindling fortunes of the oil and gas sector […]
Business

Power distribution market shortfall surges to N1.83trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

SUBSIDY Federal Government is bearing the burden of N20 per kilowatt deficit recorded from electricity tariff, as against N50 per kilowatt every customer ought to pay   T he total shortfall suffered by Nigeria’s power distribution market has surged to N1.83 trillion in the last four years.     This deficit, a statistics of the […]
Business

Tecno set for 5G, launches Camon 19 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abolaji Adebayo A leading smartphone brand, TECNO has launched its 5G featured smartphone, CAMON 19 series in Nigeria as the country is set to launch its 5G network in August, this year. The phone had earlier been launched at the Rockefeller Center in New York on June 14, 2022. Speaking at the launching, the Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica