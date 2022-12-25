Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1200 Officers, 2000 Special Marshals

…Cautions motorists against overspeeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has admonished motorists to desist from speeding during the festive period and beyond. He made this remark in a statement signed by his Public Education Officer Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi that motorists driving through all major corridors within Lagos and outside should obey speed limits for all categories of roads. He also stated that the Command has commenced end of year special patrol “Operation Zero” towards a crash free festive period by deploying about 3000 personnel comprising both Regular and Special Marshals. Also deployed are 57 patrol vehicles, motor bikes, 6 ambulances for effective traffic management and operations. Ogungbemide also stressed on the need for all motorists to avoid overloading, drunk driving, unsafe tyre, use of phone while driving at this period. He implored commercial drivers to ensure that the speed limit device is installed in their vehicles. He further stated that personnel have been placed on red alert to ensure prompt response to emergencies and early deployment for traffic control. To further improve the safety of travelers, he said there will be advocacy visits to worship centres, motor parks, markets places etc to talk on safe driving and safe roads. He implored all commuters to be more sensitive to the conduct of their drivers for necessary caution; wishing all motorists a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...