Yuletide: FRSC to establish more drivers’ license, plate number centres in Lagos

…to assist in traffic management

Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the overwhelming demands for driver’s licenses and number plates in Lagos, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has hinted that it is considering establishing more centers in Lagos State to accelerate the process of plate number registration and issuance of drivers’ licenses.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this, said that the corps won’t hesitate to set up more centers, if the state government requests for additional centers going by the increasing rate of applicants.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oyeyemi noted that the state accounts for 40 per cent of vehicular density in the country with overwhelming demands for number plates administration and drivers licenses.

Oyeyemi, who said full operation has since kicked off in FRSC formations across the country said he was in Lagos to renew the tiers and strengthen the bond between the state government and the FRSC in the aftermath of the #EndSARS violent protest by rampaging hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality to terrorise Nigerians including road users.

Oyeyemi said: “I was on full inspection last week but we have the worst scenario in Lagos State where our crew vehicles with driver’s license items and our commands were vandalized and some were burnt.

‘’We have to resume work fully and the government will support us, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also promised us of partnership so that the traffic management in Lagos cannot just be left like this, we must all worked together and we spoke about tankers, frequent falling of tankers, articulated vehicles breaking down creating crisis and talked about the need for safety.’’

As the yuletide is coming up with a few weeks to end the year, he said a lot of measures were being put in place to ensure safety on the nation’s roads.

‘’We believe we need to help them manage traffic situation in Lagos, the Third Mainland Bridge is going on, it is commendable, it is a joint effort and all of that. We also spoke on the need to improve on the advocacy, education and enlightenment of the citizens so that they can know and appreciate what the government is doing both at the state and federal levels,’’ he said.

He applauded the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support of road safety measures and prompt response of the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) any time incidents of fallen tankers occur on the ever busy Lagos roads.

Like this: Like Loading...