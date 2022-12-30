Yuletide: Group donates food items to orphans, old people’s homes

A group, Alders League and Friends, comprising various professionals, within the country and in the Diaspora, has visited one orphanage, Esther’s Court Orphanage Home, and Catholic old people’s home, all in Effurun and Warri in Delta State, plying them with all sorts of gift items. This humanitarian group of childhood friends, who grew up in Warri but whose members are based in various parts of the world, usually come together during emergencies or bereavements to comfort their members and others and to socialise with their people generally. The members present in this year’s edition of the programme included Chief Eugene Ikomi, Jolomi Rewane, Matthew Ikperikpe and other members. The matron of the home, Mrs Cordilia Ehimere, and some of the oldies prayed for the domors and wished them well.

