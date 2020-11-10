Yuletide: High cost of food looms

As theYuletide season draws near, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are beginning to fret about the looming increases in the cost of food items in the market. CALEB ONWE reports

The signs are already in the air and residents are beginning to get worried as the prices of foodstuffs have witnessed a steady rise in recent weeks.

Those, who go to the markets to purchase their daily needs, have been experiencing difficulties due to rise in price and their decreasing purchasing power. Many, who spoke with Inside Abuja, complained that it has become difficult for them to put a decent meal on the table for their families, due to the high cost of food items. Many are already foreseeing a gloomy Christmas celebration.

To them, it has become a case of coming out from one fire and falling into another. The musings in the markets are the same everywhere.

Customers say that while they were yet to recover from the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown and its imposed hardship, EndSARS unrest set in with several challenges that affected economic activities and finally an inflation in the price of basic food items is starring at them. Inside Abuja observed in the markets that many people wore gloomy faces and often get irritated while haggling with traders.

This may not be unconnected with the fact that they always get disappointed and frustrated on hearing the prices of the essential commodities.

A Civil servant, Mrs. Gladys Azubuike, humorously warned that people should be careful whenever they are in the market these days as momentary madness may likely increase. Azubuike, who decried the continued increases in food prices and decreasing purchasing power, noted that these days, people are always angry and frustrated and might over react to situations.

She noted that the situation was even more worrisome with those that have big families, because buying foodstuffs to maintain a large number of people could be very difficult now.

According to her, the minimum wage, which workers are famed to be receiving now, has become worthless due to high cost of living. “A civil servant, who goes to the market with N30,000 to buy foodstuff now will definitely go home confused and frustrated, because you will end up doubting that you were not robbed.

“If the situation remains like this, I am afraid, security agencies might not be able to contain the criminal activities that will follow,” she said.

At Utako market, within the City centre, both sellers and buyers were seen engaging in hot arguments over prices. A rice trader, who simply identified himself as Ikechukwu, said that most consumers come to the market to transfer their anger about cost of living on the traders.

The trader, who tried to absolve his colleagues of blames over the rising cost of foodstuffs, noted that since traders were not producers of the food items, they cannot be blamed for the cost because they only sell their goods to make some profit that will keep their businesses going.

Ikechukwu said that while a 50kg bag of local rice now cost between N25,000 and N28,000, depending on the brand, same size of foreign rice cost N32,000.

He explained that apart from the cost of production, transportation of the commodities was a major factor that affects pricing in the market. He further stated that the ban on importation of foreign rice into the country was a ” useless policy ” which has not worked for Nigerians.

“Most of my customers are government officials, who always demand for foreign rice. They don’t like our local rice. “The borders that government claims they have closed is only in many northern states, where most of these food items are produced, might have caused the problem.

Many food items were destroyed and farmers are struggling to make ends meet. Inside Abuja’s investigation showed that several hectares of farmland with crops not harvested were washed away, while some that were harvested awaiting to be shipped to various markets got damaged following the nationwide End- SARS protest that restricted movements.

They are even more distraught, that the inflation had continued despite the promises made by the present administration, assuring citizens that food security has been achieved in the country.

About two months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed concerns over the high cost of food items in the market. A statement issued by the President’s Special Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also blamed the increase in prices of food on the COVID 19 pandemic.

The President even assured Nigerians that the situation was not going to last long, noting that his administration had put in place measures to tackle the situation.

“While providence has been kind to us with the rains and as such an expectation that a bumper harvest would lead to crashing of food prices and ease the burdens on the population, government’s concern is that the exploitative market behaviour by actors has significantly increased among traders in the past few years and may make any such relief a short-lived one.

“This year has indeed tested us in ways that globalization has never been tested since the turn of the century. These challenges have disrupted lives and supply chains all over the world, and Nigeria has not been spared.

“The effect has been deeply felt in the delays encountered in the procurement of raw materials for local production of fertilizer (damaging standing crops before harvest) and the speculative activities by a number of rice processors, who are ready to pay for paddy at any price to keep their mills running non-stop.

“The President has just approved the release of food items from the strategic reserves, including 30,000 tons of maize to animal feeds producers to ease the high cost of poultry production. “President Buhari’s administration has raised some of these issues with the various food producer associations involved, particularly those of rice and other grains.

“With their cooperation, the high food prices should soon be a thing of the past,” Shehu said. Some residents of the FCT said that these assuring words from the President were mere sedatives that have not produced any tangible results. The government, they said, must stop making empty promises and start taking proactive and deliberate actions that will translate to better living conditions for Nigerians.

