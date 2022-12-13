News

Yuletide: Immigration to establish Diaspora desks at Int’l Airports

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA As part of measures “to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this yuletide period”, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has concluded plans to establish Diaspora Desks across all the nation’s International airports A statement by DCi Anthony Akuneme, spokesperson for the Service, said the directive for the “immediate” setting up of the diaspora Desks, was given by the Comptroller General, Isah Jere Idris.

 

The development, Akuneme said is to facilitate a “seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this yuletide period and may be desirous of processing their passports.”

He added: “In line with this, CGIS has also directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to such citizens living outside the country and their families bearing in mind that most of them have specific time of returning to their countries of residence.”

 

