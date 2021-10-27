Yuletide: IPMAN assures Nigerians of adequate fuel supply

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) will supply fuel adequately before and during the yuletide, its National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said. He said his group boasts of 50,000 members, and, as a result, would provide seamless distribution of petroleum products in the country. In an interview with New Telegraph, he said his members were putting in place plans to meet the fuel needs of consumers in the six-geopolitical zones of Nigeria. According to him, marketers are making plans to access fuel from depots and, in return, make it available to consumers. He said, through this means, no section of the country would lack fuel for economic activities. Okoronkwo said his group controlled 80 per cent of the downstream sub-sector of the sector, and as such, it would supply fuel seamlessly throughout the country. He said: “IPMAN controls 80 per cent of fuel supply in the downstream sub-sector due to its membership and filing stations in the country. Based on this, we (IPMAN) are at advantage to cover the country.” He debunked insinuations in some quarters that marketers were unable to access fuel for distribution due to funds, describing such information as untrue. On the allegation that IPMAN members are behind the scarcity of fuel being experienced in some parts of the country, Okoronkwo said none of his members could be involved in such practices, which are inimical to the masses’ welfare.

“IPMAN is not aware of anything like that and even if the body is aware, it would conduct thorough investigation into the issue before taking steps on it,” he said. According to him, the marketers have been operating in the sub-sector for years and know what government and public want and what they do not want. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is working to ensure that no part of the country is treated unjustly in the course of supplying fuel to the citizens.

Recall that IPMAN is planning to build refineries with a view to save funds and in the long term, do away with importation, a development, which has made the cost of the product very exorbitant in the country. IPMAN had, in July 2014, acquired over 1,000 hectares of land to build refineries that would produce 200,000 barrels of petrol per day at Itobe in Kogi State and Abbe in Bayelsa State. Okoronkwo said then that the $3 billion project, which ought to have started in 2016, was delayed due to leadership tussle in the association, adding that the project would commence now that the leadership issues had been resolved. The IPMAN boss said that the leadership of the association had commenced discussion with investors and technical partners on how the project could commence forthwith, noting that the association remained committed to the project. NNPC currently controls fuel importation into the country, as it brings the largest percentage of refined product.

