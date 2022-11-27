Yuletide: IPMAN, motorists, commuter lament worsening petrol scarcity

•We don’t have fuel, says IPMAN

•As pump price hits N200/litre, black market N500/litre

As the recent fuel scarcity in parts of the country three weeks ago returns this week, PAUL OGBUOKIRI and SUCCESS NWOGU report that if alleged supply shortages persist; Nigerians would be in for a bleak Christmas and New Year celebrations as petrol pump price and transport fares rise

Bleak Yuletide

Indication this week is that Nigerians may be back to the era of petrol supply disruptions during the yuletide period as the fuel scarcity witnessed in Lagos, Abuja and other states of the country three weeks ago resurfaced on Monday with several filling stations shutting their gates to motorists while the few that opened had long queues of vehicles.

The development has heightened fears that Nigerians might be returning to the era of petrol scarcity during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Black marketers had a field day, selling a litre of fuel at N400-N500 in many parts of the state. Many motorists were forced to patronise them as the unpalatable alternative was to wait for hours in filling stations.

Amid long queues and waiting hours in Lagos, some of the filling stations sold a litre of the product at N200-N250/litre as against the approved price of N180-N185/litre. Some other stations collect N50 from Keke operators and N100 from motorists before selling to them at the control price of N180-N185/litre. When Sunday Telegraph went round town, it was found that most stations around Ikotun, Egbeda, Lekki, Ojodu Berger areas on Monday and Tuesday witnessed long queues at the few stations that managed to sell.

A motorist, Kayode Olamide, said that he could not wait endlessly at the filling stations; he bought from a black marketer who sold at N500/litre. “I was lucky to buy a 5-litre gallon at N2, 500. Others said that they bought at higher prices from the black marketers,” he said.

Our correspondent, who also went to the Isolo, Okota and Ilasa axis of Lagos State witnessed that only one out of six petrol stations around that area sold petrol to motorists and other consumers. Others said they did not have petrol. The attendants at the filling stations told Sunday Telegraph that they had run out of petroleum products.

Similarly, a long queue was sighted at Rainoil filling at Cele bus stop, with some drivers alleging that they were charged an extra N200 by fuel attendants. Queues were also reported along the Alausa Secretariat road, as the NNPC (former Oando) was closed to motorists.

The same situation was also noticed at Total filling stations in Ojota and Palm Grove. There were long queues at filling stations along Onipanu bus stop, Ishefun road, Bolade area of Oshodi, and Marina, Lagos Island. Kazeem Ibiyemi, a resident of Ayobo, Lagos, told Sunday Telegraph that he bought petrol for N250 per litre at Badek petrol station. Ibiyemi said he had tried to buy the product from the NNPC filling station in the area, but gave up because of the long queue.

Transport costs rise Transport costs have risen in response to the fuel scarcity. Transport fare from Iyana-Isolo to Berger axis in Lagos that used to go for N500 increased to N800 on Tuesday.

Commercial vehicle drivers moving from Iyana Oworo to Berger raised their fares from N300 to N400 while those plying the Ketu to Arepo axis jerked up theirs from N400 to N500. Some of the passengers plying Berger through Obalende and CMS were charged N700 rather than N500. Others plying Berger through the Oshodi/ Gbagada axis paid N500 instead of N400.

One of the drivers blamed the fuel scarcity, stating that some of them were being forced to patronise black marketers to avoid waiting endlessly at the filling stations. Afeez Oladeji, a commuter, said commercial buses had hiked fares due to the situation, explaining that he had to pay an exorbitant bus fare of N700 from Agege to Oshodi.

Commuters lamented the hike in prices of transportation fares in the state by over 50 per cent on some routes as the unofficial price of petrol now hover between N195 and N205/litre.

He said: “The prices will keep increasing as the fuel scarcity lingers. That is another problem for the average Lagosian, especially those of us who are just managing with our meager earnings. Why is fuel scarce again? It is too much. The government needs to do something.”

The development comes a month after the city and other parts of the country experienced petrol scarcity. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria blamed the scarcity and the increase of the pump price above the control price on the depots and the increasing difficulty in accessing petroleum products.

Unresolved issues

On October 28, 2022, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) wrote to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, to complain about community youths under the name: Indigenous Unity Forum, who are harassing, intimidating and extorting money from petroleum tanker drivers and others plying the road.

Part of the letter read: “We are deeply constrained to bring to your urgent attention, the unwholesome activities of some criminal elements parading themselves along Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibeju, Lekki, as community youths under the name of Indigenous Unity Forum, harassing, intimidating, and extorting money from every petroleum truck drivers, who are NUPENG/PTD members plying the road.

“We have no other obligation than to demand that Your Excellency, as a matter of urgency, put a final stop to the unwholesome activities of these criminals and similar elements across the state. Otherwise, we would have no other option than to direct our members, for the sake of the safety of their lives and property, to stay off the entire Lagos State until sanity, law and order are restored.”

NUPENG officials told Sunday Telegraph that the youth are still on the road, adding that the matter remains unresolved as the youth continue to harass their members. He further said that the activities of the youth is “irritating and obstructing our work”.

IPMAN blame scarcity on supply shortages

The National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, in an interview, said that members of the association could not get sufficient products at the depots. “We don’t have fuel. If there is fuel, then we have something to sell.

The little that’s available, we are buying at N205. When you add up transport, that’s about N213 before you can add your profit; that’s the truth,” Osatuyi said. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to pump enough petrol into the system, so that oil marketers can buy enough volume of the product and distribute it to the consumers to prevent a continuation of petrol scarcity during the yuletide.

It attributed the current queues in petrol stations in Lagos and some other parts of the country, to the shortage of PMS at private depots in the country. Osatuyi disclosed that the oil marketers find it difficult to access a substantial volume of the product from private depots as they no longer buy the product from government-owned depots.

He further stated that when they manage to find some quantity of the product, the depot price is very high.

According to him, oil marketers now buy a litre of petrol from depot owners at N201, N203 and N205 instead of the official rate of N148.17. He stated that deregulation is the solution to the current fuel scarcity across the country. He explained that a deregulated market will make it open for as many people as are interested and have the competence to import petrol into the country, adding that this will ensure product availability and banish scarcity and queues at petrol stations.

He lamented that if proactive measures were not activated, fuel scarcity may linger, even during the yuletide period.

The IPMAN leader, however, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, have held meetings and assured that there is enough volume of product for the nation even during the yuletide. He, therefore, urged the NNPC to pump more petrol to the depots, so that they could have access to it, buy and distribute to the consumers. Osatuyi said: “When you have a monopoly, that is what you see.

That is how we are going to be managing it until the government deregulates. When they deregulate, anybody who is interested and has the capacity can import fuel. Because the government has assured us that they will pump fuel, we may not have recurring fuel scarcity till deregulation. We are still waiting for the government’s assurance. “There was a meeting that was called by the GCEO, NNPCL and the Minister to address the issue of fuel scarcity during Christmas. NNPC said they have enough fuel.

Let them pump it out so that we can buy and sell.”” Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) recently said that there is a need for the full involvement of all operators in the industry to ensure product availability.

DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred Akpani, also said that while there are concerns over possible fuel scarcity during the yuletide in some parts of the country, the depot owners will do their best to ensure product availability. She called on the government to address the challenges they encounter with foreign exchange.

She lamented that there were exchange rate differentials, adding that the inability of the depot owners to access forex at the official rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria is a major challenge that should be addressed to boost product availability.

She said: “As we approach the Yuletide and transition to the election year in 2023, the nation will need the full involvement of all operators to shore up capacity and ensure product availability at excellent service levels.

While there might be fears regarding the possible scarcity of PMS, DAPPMAN assures Nigerians of its ability and willingness to work assiduously to ramp up supply as the government addresses the challenges of FX availability in the sector.

“DAPPMAN believes the current situation in the sector that gives only the NNPC the role of sole importer of PMS is not sustainable, considering the huge consumption of the product. “DAPPMAN hereby calls on the government to establish a level playing field in the sector by giving petroleum marketers access to foreign exchange at the CBN rate for their operations.

“This is a passionate appeal to the government as we can confidently state that accessing foreign exchange through the CBN window will significantly enhance capacity and facilitate the seamless supply of PMS as we head into the Yuletide and ultimately, birth a regime of sustainability in terms of storage, distribution, and supply across the nation.”

Last line

If the government does not take a quick action to ensure that the product is available at the depots and resolve all lingering issues with NUPENG, the rising petrol pump price and even the extortion of motorists by petrol attendants would continue into the yuletide season as the cost of transportation is set to rise beyond manageable levels.

A development that would further exacerbate Nigeria’s rising price inflation

