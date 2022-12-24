Yuletide: Kaduna police order 24 hours patrols, ban use of fireworks

The Kaduna Police Command has ordered its Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to immediately deploy their men and resources for 24 hours patrols across the state. Spokesman of the command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement said the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, has also banned the use of fireworks, knockouts and fire crackers in the state, adding that violators will be dealt with accordingly.

Jalige said as part of the police’s continued commitment to keeping to its statutory mandate of securing the public space, “the Kaduna State Police Command has made adequate and massive deployment of personnel and materials to ensure a peaceful and hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

“In furtherance of the foregoing, Ayoku has directed all the Area Commanders and their DPOs as well as Tactical Commanders to mobilise all Operational and intelligence assets at their disposal for protection of all major highways, places of worship, recreational and other facilities to ensure that criminals are kept at bay and denied the latitude to carry out their nefarious activities. “He has further ordered 24-hour high visibility patrols around all the nooks and crannies of the State to ensure members of the public celebrate the yuletide in peace and confidence.” Jalige further said the CP notifies the public that the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts and fire crackers in the State has been banned and hence parents and guardians are advised

