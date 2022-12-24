News

Yuletide: Kaduna police order 24 hours patrols, ban use of fireworks

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kaduna Police Command has ordered its Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to immediately deploy their men and resources for 24 hours patrols across the state. Spokesman of the command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement said the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, has also banned the use of fireworks, knockouts and fire crackers in the state, adding that violators will be dealt with accordingly.

Jalige said as part of the police’s continued commitment to keeping to its statutory mandate of securing the public space, “the Kaduna State Police Command has made adequate and massive deployment of personnel and materials to ensure a peaceful and hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

“In furtherance of the foregoing, Ayoku has directed all the Area Commanders and their DPOs as well as Tactical Commanders to mobilise all Operational and intelligence assets at their disposal for protection of all major highways, places of worship, recreational and other facilities to ensure that criminals are kept at bay and denied the latitude to carry out their nefarious activities. “He has further ordered 24-hour high visibility patrols around all the nooks and crannies of the State to ensure members of the public celebrate the yuletide in peace and confidence.” Jalige further said the CP notifies the public that the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts and fire crackers in the State has been banned and hence parents and guardians are advised

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tinubu: In saner climes, PDP won’t contest elections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has slammed former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, over Atiku’s campaign for next year’s presidency. According to Tinubu, in a statement from his Presidential Campaign Council, in a sane society, […]
News

Osinbajo: Govt won’t tolerate police brutality

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Sunday expressed anger over reports of violations of human rights by the police, saying abuse of Nigerians’ rights by individuals who are meant to protect them is annoying and completely  unacceptable.   The Vice President said that arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong,  […]
News

Security summit: Stakeholders bemoan insecurity, bar terrorists from Yoruba forests

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Major stakeholders in Yoruba Land including Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday converged on the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, to bemoan the seeming helplessness of the Federal Government in curbing insecurity in the country, describing the acts of criminality called ‘Farmers-Herders’ clash’ as a case of terrorism and crimes against humanity. They were unanimous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica