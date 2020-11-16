Yuletide: Lagos unveils plans to avert COVID-19 spread

Lagos State government has begun moves to avert possible outbreak and spread of second wave of COVID-19 during the annual end of the year concerts and fiesta being organized by the state.

Hence, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and the Ministry of Health had also embarked on another marathon meeting on ways to organise musical concerts and other carnivals to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking with New Telegraph Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs. Uzamot Akinbile-Yussuf, said that it was important for the state to organise the fiesta but added that this year edition called for caution due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “We are approaching the end of the year despite the fact that the year has been so challenging with events such as COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSARS protests and others that had shaped the year. “Despite that, we cannot say the end of the year concert would be ruled out. But the manner in which the event will be held will be different.

“The form it will take is not clear to us yet because of the fear of second wave of the pandemic. I will stillbe meeting with the Ministry of Health to gettheirprofessionaladviceon how best it can be planned. We don’t want to have high number of COVID-19 as a result of our concert.

