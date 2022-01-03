Yuletide/New Year festivities: Fear mounts over shuning of COVID-19 safety protocols

Against the backdrop that the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country may be further heightened over the failure of numerous Nigerians to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended non-pharmaceutical measures during the New Year festivities, a medical expert has expressed fear that the trend could result in the outbreak of more cases.

A Consultant Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, who admitted that most Nigerians were celebrating without applying necessary safety measures, has urged citizens to adopt the use of non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the rising number of cases being currently recorded in the country.

In an interview with the ‘New Telegraph’ yesterday, he said: “The message has to be that everyone needs to take responsibility, especially those at the highest risk of COVID-19; everybody has to use a face mask; wash hands regularly, and ensure that they don’t gather in crowded places.”

Sodipo also lamented that currently, a lot of Nigerians have returned to the country for the festivities from areas that have a high level of COVID-19 cases, but also the Omicron variant, which has been found to be more infectious than other variants.

He noted that probably, many Nigerians have let their guard down on the assumption that this variant is not as lethal as others.

“Of course, we know that death can still occur when an infected person is dealing with other medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension and cancer, among others. “Also, the older the infected people are, the higher their risk. In addition, when this is combined to the unvaccinated, it is also a problem in terms of them being at risk of severe COVID-19.”

Consequently, Sodipo said: “We need to go back to basics and try to ensure that safety measures are taken and these include something as basic as the use of face masks, hand washing and also adequate spacing,” adding that because of the festivities there are a lot of parties and religious programmes and people are just gathering together.”

