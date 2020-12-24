News

Yuletide: PPPRA assures Nigerians of adequate petroleum products 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has assured Nigerians that petroleum products would adequately be available throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement signed by Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu on Thursday in Abuja, said there was adequate petrol. diesel, turbine and household kerosene for the period.

 

He said: “The average stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, for both inland and marine between 12th and 18th December 2020 stood at 2,230,400,000 litres, this translates to 39.83 days sufficiency.

“The country also has a total average volume of 623,080,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel with 44.51 days’ sufficiency, which signals good news for luxurious buses that are expected to dominate long travels during the festive season.

“In addition to petrol and diesel availability, Nigeria has 25 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) with a total of 75,780,000 litres and 34.18 days sufficiency with a total of 25,293,200 litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) for domestic use.”

Saidu advised marketers to operate within the confines of the rules guiding operations in the downstream and shun unwholesome practices that could cause Nigerians untold hardship during the festive period and beyond.

 

While reiterating the Federal Government’s intense focus on executing the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP); he assured all Stakeholders the vision for a vibrant, self-sustaining downstream sector remains a priority being worked on tirelessly to achieve positive results.

.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NYSC camps to resume at FG’s order

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Management of the National Youth Service NYSC has said the resumption of camps’ normal activities would be when it has received the nod of the Federal Government and sufficiently established it is safe to do so. Reacting to an online report that the camps would soon resume Orientation programme, a statement from the Director […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: ECOWAS common currency in serious jeopardy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says regional bloc at a crossroads President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that the ambition for Eco regional currency could be in ‘serious jeopardy’ unless member states complied with agreed processes of reaching the collective goal. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also expressed concern over the […]
News

Obi felicitates with Cardinal Arinze on 55th Episcopal anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated the Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, Francis Cardinal Arinze, on his 55th Episcopal anniversary, saying that he was happy with the many blessings of God upon his life. In a Statement made available to the press, Obi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: