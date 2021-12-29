Yuletide: Prominent Ekiti indigenes dole out free food items to vulnerable people

Metro & Crime

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Some prominent sons and daughters of Ado Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Ado Heritage group, have distributed food items to some indigenes in the state.

The group said the programme is  an annual charitable gesture organised by them.

The free food items were distributed to the people on the street and wards of the metropolis.

Ado Heritage group congratulated the members for surviving  the socio economic and COVID-19 turbulences of 2021 adding: “Its only by the grace of God that we are alive to witness another Christmas and very hopefully another New Year”.

The group also congratulated the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and Professor Modupe Adelabu who are also  its members.

Addressing journalists at the distribution point Wednesday, the Chairman of the group, Bashorun Tope Alabi, who spoke through the secretary, Mr Akeem Bello said: “The free food stuff were distributed to put smiles on the faces of the people particularly the aged and widows.”

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the group for the philantrophic gestures with prayers that “God will continue to bless the members”.

 

