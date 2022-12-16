Yuletide pushes Nigeria’s inflation to 17-yr high at 21.47% in Nov

Weeks into the Yuletide season celebration (Christmas and New Year), Nigeria’s inflation rate sustained its consistent rise with November’s inflation report released yesterday settling at 21.47 per cent from 21.09 per cent recorded a month earlier. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) cited the usual experience during the festive season as factors fuelling price increments.

NBS noted that prices of goodsandservices, measured bytheConsumerPriceIndex, increased by 21.47 per cent in November 2022 compared to the rate in November 2021. The figure is 6.07 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2021.

“This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 6.07% higher relative to November 2021” “On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in November 2022 was 1.39%; this was 0.15% higher than the rate recorded in October 2022 (1.24%).

“This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 0.15% higher relative to October 2022,” he said. “The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months period ending November 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 18.37%, showing a 1.39% increase compared to 16.98% recorded in November 2021.

“The increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index,” NBS explained. “Month-on-month basis, increase in the monthly inflation rate can be attributed to the sharp increase in demand usually experienced during the festive season. Likely factors responsible for increase in annual inflation rate (year on-year basis) include, increase in cost of importation due to the persistentcurrencydepreciation ,general increase in the cost of production e.g. increase in energy cost,” NBS explained in the report.

On food inflation, NBS put the rate at 24.13% on a year-on-year basis indicating 6.92% higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2021(17.21%). NBSsaidrisein food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, food products and fish. Inflation varies across states.

All items inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Ebonyi (26.11%), Kogi (25.84%), Rivers (24.45%), while Kaduna (18.87%), Sokoto (19.02%) and Cross River (19.17%) recorded the slowest rise in headline year- on-year inflation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...