News Top Stories

Yuletide pushes Nigeria’s inflation to 17-yr high at 21.47% in Nov

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

Weeks into the Yuletide season celebration (Christmas and New Year), Nigeria’s inflation rate sustained its consistent rise with November’s inflation report released yesterday settling at 21.47 per cent from 21.09 per cent recorded a month earlier. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) cited the usual experience during the festive season as factors fuelling price increments.

NBS noted that prices of goodsandservices, measured bytheConsumerPriceIndex, increased by 21.47 per cent in November 2022 compared to the rate in November 2021. The figure is 6.07 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2021.

“This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 6.07% higher relative to November 2021” “On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in November 2022 was 1.39%; this was 0.15% higher than the rate recorded in October 2022 (1.24%).

“This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 0.15% higher relative to October 2022,” he said. “The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months period ending November 2022 over the  average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 18.37%, showing a 1.39% increase compared to 16.98% recorded in November 2021.

“The increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index,” NBS explained. “Month-on-month basis, increase in the monthly inflation rate can be attributed to the sharp increase in demand usually experienced during the festive season. Likely factors responsible for increase in annual inflation rate (year on-year basis) include, increase in cost of importation due to the persistentcurrencydepreciation ,general increase in the cost of production e.g. increase in energy cost,” NBS explained in the report.

On food inflation, NBS put the rate at 24.13% on a year-on-year basis indicating 6.92% higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2021(17.21%). NBSsaidrisein food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, food products and fish. Inflation varies across states.

All items inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Ebonyi (26.11%), Kogi (25.84%), Rivers (24.45%), while Kaduna (18.87%), Sokoto (19.02%) and Cross River (19.17%) recorded the slowest rise in headline year- on-year inflation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arsonists set ablaze third Enugu INEC office in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu LGA of Enugu state has been set ablaze by hoodlums. Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, said the fire caused extensive damage to stores where election materials were kept. “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office […]
News Top Stories

North Central People’s Forum divides zone

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Musa Pam, Baba Negedu and Stephen Femi Oni

  Many have seen the recent formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) as being seen by many as vote of no confidence on the umbrella organisation of the north, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), even as the forum has denied the insinuation, insisting that the leaders of the new group are still members […]
News

FG may close Third Mainland for repairs on July 24

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.   “We want to do maintenance work on Third […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica