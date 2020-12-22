News

Yuletide: Reps move to avert hikes in transport fares

Posted on Author Phlips iNyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a motion to bar transportation workers from raising fares for commuters during the Christmas and New Year period.

 

The resolution was taken after adopting a motion on the urgent need to put a stop to arbitrary increase in transportation fare during the festive period, with specific reference to land transport,sponsored by Hon. Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo).

Presenting the motion, Chinedu noted that; “The recent arbitrary hike in transport fare across the country, is becoming a tradition, with the most recent, where the obnoxious increment is painfully hitting the land transportation, thereby, compounding the hardship situation across the board, as the yuletide draws near.”

 

He noted further “That the development is becoming a national pandemic, where commuters are decrying that the arbitrary hike in fares in some cases had reached almost 100 per cent, barely a week to the Christmas and more as the days go by, a situation that is also viewed to be worsening the economic situation in the country.”

Our Correspondent
