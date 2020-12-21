Yuletide: Reps move to avert hikes in transport fares

The House of Representatives Monday passed a motion to bar transportation workers from raising fares for commuters during the Christmas and New Year period.

The resolution was taken after adopting a motion on the urgent need to put a stop to arbitrary increase in transportation fare during festive period, with specific reference to land transport, sponsored by Hon. Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo).

Presenting the motion, Chinedu noted that “the recent arbitrary hike in transport fare across the country, is becoming a tradition, with the most recent, where the obnoxious increment is painfully hitting the land transportation, thereby, compounding the hardship situation across the board, as the yuletide draws near”.

He noted further: “That the development is becoming a national pandemic, where commuters are decrying that the arbitrary hike in fares in some cases had reached almost 100 per cent, barely a week to the Christmas and more as the days go by, a situation that is also viewed to be worsening the economic situation in the country.”

According to him: “The yuletide is associated with lots of travelling, as the longest holiday season, which triggers a proportionate movement of people from one destination to the other, hence the understanding of the economic implications that snowballs to a marginal increase in fares due to forces of demand on the existing supply chain.”

He maintained that such obnoxiously arbitrary increase, sometimes had nothing to do with the economic indices or the reality on ground, but a by-product of the greedy discretion of the park managers who decide the prices depending on turnout of the day which is nothing short of “gross insensitivity, occasioning economic sabotage”.

