News

Yuletide: Reps move to avert hikes in transport fares

Posted on Author Philip  Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Monday passed a motion to bar transportation workers from raising fares for commuters during the Christmas and New Year period.
The resolution was taken after adopting a motion on the urgent need to put a stop to arbitrary increase in transportation fare during festive period, with specific reference to land transport, sponsored by Hon. Emeka Chinedu (PDP, Imo).
Presenting the motion, Chinedu noted that “the recent arbitrary hike in transport fare across the country, is becoming a tradition, with the most recent, where the  obnoxious increment is painfully hitting the land transportation, thereby, compounding the hardship situation across the board, as the yuletide draws near”.
He noted further: “That the development is becoming a national pandemic, where commuters are decrying that the arbitrary hike in fares in some cases had reached almost 100 per cent, barely a week to the Christmas and more as the days go by, a situation that is also viewed to be worsening the economic situation  in the country.”
According  to him: “The yuletide is associated with lots of travelling, as the longest holiday season, which triggers a proportionate movement of people from one destination to the other, hence the understanding of the economic implications that snowballs to a marginal increase in fares due to forces of demand on the existing supply chain.”
He maintained that such obnoxiously arbitrary increase, sometimes had nothing to do with the economic indices or the reality on ground, but a by-product of the greedy discretion of the park managers  who decide the prices depending on turnout of the day which is nothing short of “gross insensitivity, occasioning economic sabotage”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Thailand criticised over royal insult charges as more summoned

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thailand faced criticism from international rights groups on Wednesday for bringing charges of insulting the monarchy against protest leaders who have challenged King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as the government. A police source said a total of 15 protest leaders had been summoned to acknowledge lese majeste charges over comments made at protests in […]
News

Tricycle operators’ protest alleged police extortion in Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Tricycle riders popularly known as Keke operators in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday besieged the Ughelli Area Command of the Nigerian Police in protest over alleged extortion and arrest of some of their colleagues by men of the force. The tricycle operators numbering over 1000 with their tricycles, alleged that the […]
News

Ondo: Tinubu congratulates Akeredolu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing his re-election as Governor of Ondo State as well-deserved. Governor Akeredolu was on Sunday declared the winner of the Ondo State governorship election after polling 292,830 votes to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) runner-up’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: