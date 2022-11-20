Yuletide: ROMAN leader advises FG to enforce safety regulations

Chukwu David ABUJA The National President of Riders and Owners Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN), Alhaji Solebo Sotayo, has advised the Federal Government, to enforce regulations that would ensure the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPEs) by every commercial motorcycle rider across the country, to curb unnecessary deaths.

In a Press briefing with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Sotayo said that the admonition became necessary as the end of the year draws near; with the euphoria of ‘Ember Months’ in top gear leading to Yuletide season.

He said that his leadership was doing everything possible to safeguard the lives of his members as well as discourage the ‘agent of death’ hashtag on commercial motorcycle riders, especially members of ROMAN across the country. However, Sotayo said that the Federal Government, through the parent ministries, should as a matter of urgency start making suitable regulations that would ensure safety of operators rather than banning life saving activities.

His words: “What we are trying to discourage is this ‘agent of death’ hashtag on all riders across the country knowing full well that the business is a true epitome of economic driver. We are trying to ensure that even during and after Yuletide, that our members and their passengers stay alive and enjoy the fruit of their labour.

I would like to tell them that everyone loves to celebrate life, including the riders which people think are agents of death”. “We All know that this is a real small scale business opportunity that cuts across both educated and non educated alike

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...