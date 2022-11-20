News

Yuletide: ROMAN leader advises FG to enforce safety regulations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chukwu David ABUJA The National President of Riders and Owners Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN), Alhaji Solebo Sotayo, has advised the Federal Government, to enforce regulations that would ensure the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPEs) by every commercial motorcycle rider across the country, to curb unnecessary deaths.

In a Press briefing with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Sotayo said that the admonition became necessary as the end of the year draws near; with the euphoria of ‘Ember Months’ in top gear leading to Yuletide season.

He said that his leadership was doing everything possible to safeguard the lives of his members as well as discourage the ‘agent of death’ hashtag on commercial motorcycle riders, especially members of ROMAN across the country. However, Sotayo said that the Federal Government, through the parent ministries, should as a matter of urgency start making suitable regulations that would ensure safety of operators rather than banning life saving activities.

His words: “What we are trying to discourage is this ‘agent of death’ hashtag on all riders across the country knowing full well that the business is a true epitome of economic driver. We are trying to ensure that even during and after Yuletide, that our members and their passengers stay alive and enjoy the fruit of their labour.

I would like to tell them that everyone loves to celebrate life, including the riders which people think are agents of death”. “We All know that this is a real small scale business opportunity that cuts across both educated and non educated alike

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BUA petrochemical project’ll boost A’Ibom economy – Commissioner

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that the BUA petrochemical project to be located in Ibeno Local Government will add value to the economy of the state. Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information and Strategy who stated this in an interview said BUA petrochemical “is coming with a road project’ and that it will open up […]
News

Guber Primary: Avoid self-destruction in Abia, Abaribe, others warn PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Eightgovernorship aspirants from Abia State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have warned the party against self-destruction, if it uses three-man ad-hoc delegates to conduct the May 25 governorship primary. The aspirants, including the Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, said the congress which held on May 6 that produced the list of […]
News

Abuja-Kaduna Train terrorists release three passengers 

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The terrorists that kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28 have released three victims. The victims, two males and a female, were said to have secured their freedom around 11 am on Monday. The victims were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna – Abuja highway. On Sunday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica