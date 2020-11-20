News

Yuletide: Uzodinma warns motorists against violation of COVID-19 protocol

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has warned motorist including residents against violating COVID- 19 protocols, saying that there would be severe consequences for violators during the forthcoming Christmas season.

The governor gave the warning at a flag-off 2020 ‘Ember-Month’ safety campaign in Owerri yesterday, organised by the state’s command of the Federal Road Safety Corps. Uzodinma, who was represented by Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, said violation of COVID-19 protocol during the yuletide may trigger the virus in local communities of the state. He, however, tasked leaders of various motor parks in Imo on compliance with a view to ensuring that Imo government was updated with daily ticket-manifest.

This, he said the pas-sengers’ update would enable the government trace suspected COVID- 19 patients to their locations. Uzodimma urged FRSC to monitor activities of tens of driving schools in the state and ensure that erring facilities were sanctioned as most drivers lacked the basic drivers’ training

