Yuliia Korienkova’s transition from engineering to art

Most people believe still today that their careers have to be synonymous with the major of their education. However, some entrepreneurs are making a breakthrough on a global scale by integrating their passion and knowledge to chart their own paths. One such up and coming artist is Ukraine-born visual artist Yuliia Korienkova.

Korienkova’s art has graced galleries across the world, including prestigious shows in Europe and the Middle East. Her most iconic art pieces are mixed media canvases, incorporating lights, textures, colours and other materials to encompass one message. She shares how she quit her engineering degree to pursue her passion for art, going on to study painting at the Kharkiv State School of Art as well.

Her computer programming qualifications do reflect keenly in her artwork as she displays messages of technological advancements and the impact of artificial intelligence through them frequently. She has many pieces dedicated to this niche, from one in memory of Professor John McCarthy who coined the term ‘A.I.’, to human history and 3-D holograms such as ‘Generating Thoughts’.

With over 200K followers on Instagram, she also engages with her audience and broadcasts the themes of fruitful investments in global art with a strong message. “It has become more apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic how important it is to spread the right message loudly enough so that people hear it and take action. Art is an excellent way of doing just that.”, she says.

Her art installations, as seen in galleries of Vienna and Abu Dhabi, largely consist of an interactive technical aspect and use of upcycled waste materials as a critique on consumption in our time. “My artistic philosophy is to transform art and evolve alongside human society.”, she concludes.

