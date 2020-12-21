Metro & Crime

Yultide: FCTA keeps Millennium Park shut over COVID-19

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The dream of Abuja residents of enjoying  the ambience of the popular Millennium Recreation Park this yultide, has been dashed, following the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to keep the park shut.
The Millennium Park, said to be the largest public park social activity centre in Abuja and located within a serene environment of the Maitama District of the  nation’s capital city, has been under heavy restrictions since the wake of COVID-19 pandemic early this year.
The Administration said the decision not open the park  was  a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.
Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Enforcement Team on COVID-19,  Ikharo Attah, disclosed this on Monday when he  addressed  Abuja Park Operators Association.
Attah, who noted that a total lockdown may not be necessary,  following the second wave of the pandemic,  said the Millennium Park as the epicenter of social gathering during festivities will not be left opened to the public during the yultide.
According to him,  the park usually experience an uncontrollable explosive crowd during festivities which could spell doom for residents,  in view of the ravaging pandemic.
He directed operators of parks in Abuja to observe all health protocols, otherwise face the mobile court that would sit even on Christmas day.
Also speaking, the Director,  FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeeze, said that any park that violates the health protocols,  risks being sealed, or outright revocation of the lease.

