Arts & Entertainments

Yung Willis: I abandoned my job at ECOWAS to become producer

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

The Nigerian entertainment industry continues to churn out a number of talented individuals and their rise to fame is no longer as tough as it used to be. In a chat recently, the fast rising music producer, Yung Willis, who has carved out a niche for himself in the industry in a relatively short time.

Willis said that he actually started making beats while he was in secondary school and that his university, Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), helped him out a lot in realising his dreams. According to him, people in school started meeting him to produce for them and they never argued about his prices. He said this gave him the confidence to know he could actually produce.

Yung Willis explained that his rise to fame sort of happened fast. He explained that he came to Lagos in 2018 and that by the end of the year, he met with Falz and he worked on his hit song, Sweet Boy. Speaking more about his educational backg r o u n d , Wi l l i s s a i d that he actually studied International Relations at the university and that he even planned it to take it seriously because he worked briefly at the humanitarian department in ECOWAS during his IT.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why I chose O.C Ukeje for lead role in Black Mail –Emelonye

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Obi Emelonye is a Nigerian filmmaker known for directing award-winning films such as ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘The Mirror Boy’, ‘Onye Ozi, and Heart 2 Heart, which he produced via Zoom. In this interview, he talks about hurdles in joining UK’s most exclusive Directors’ Guild and forces working against release of film on Babangida. He […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gambling cost man new Lexus SUV in Anambra

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

An unidentified Nigerian man has lost his costly car to the addictive clutch of gambling.   The man, who is said to be a chronic gambler, reportedly used his Lexus Jeep to place a bet in Nnewi, Anambra State but, he lost and had to let go of the car. Twitter user @Poshfelly shared the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ house cost N2.5bn to set up

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija show kicked off on Sunday, July 19 and in keeping with tradition, the new season was aptly named after prevailing social circumstances – ‘Big Brother Naija Lockdown’. According to Keyhole, a digital media monitoring tool, Big Brother Naija related conversations reach an audience of 370 million online […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica