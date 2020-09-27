Yungzik drops second album ‘Relate’

Temitope Isaac who goes by the stage name Yungzik has dropped his much awaited album, ‘Relate’, as a follow up to his first Hullabalu ‘Relate’ is his second studio album by the multiple-award winning songster, who has continued to wax stronger as a force to reckon with in the nation’s music industry.

Produced by Young John and directed by Lucas Reid, the inspirational dance record, ‘Relate’, was the long-awaited and anticipated follow-up to ‘Hullabalu’, which was released during the second half of 2019.

Hailed for his original style, awe-inspiring vocals and inimitable passion for Afro Pop, Yungzik said he had his mind set on greatness and that he has been working tirelessly to ensure his fans get the best.

He stressed that he was set to make his mark in the world music industry, hence, his decision to build on his innate music skill and this had indeed endeared him and his rich and impactful music into the hearts of his music lovers.

The young and talented musician, under the renowned @masterpaymusic management, further noted that with his sweet vocals and positive vibes, he was set for greatness, adding that he was in the music industry to push beyond every boundary with his quality Afro Pop and related African music genre.

