Business

Yusuf: FG should enhance allocation for insurance, pension sectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre For The Promotion Of Private Enterprise [CPPE], Dr. Muda Yusuf, has called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocations for insurance and pension to enhance growth in the two sectors. He also urged governments at all levels and it’s agencies to always comply with relevant laws and policies for the growth of the nation’s economy. Yusuf made the appeal at Business Today Annual Confernece in Lagos recently. Speaking on the theme paper, “Consumer Satisfaction In Deepening Penetration In Insurance And Pension Sectors,” the economist called on governments at all levels and its agencies to comply with Group Life Insurance in line with the Pencom Act 2014. They were also urged to comply with Employers Liability Insurance in line with the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1987; Buildings Under Construction Insurance-section 64 of the Insurance Act 2003.

Other compulsory insurance they should ensure compliance and enforcement include Occupiers liability insurance –section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003; Motor Third Party Insurance –section 68 of the Insurance Act 2003 and Health Care Professional indemnity insurance under section 45 of the NHIS Act199. He called for improvement on compliance levels saying at present, Compliance is generally very weak. In his goodwill message, the Special Guest of Honour, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Corporate Communications and Market Development, Mr. Rasaq Salami, Commended BusinessToday Communication Limited for organizing the event.

He said Nkeche, as a publisher, had come a long way, noting that she keeps improving each year. He said the media industry was saturated with publishers and new publications, adding that Nkechie still finds her way because she has been able to carve a niche for herself by arresting the attention of her readers

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business World News

Subsidy Removal: World Bank Gives FG $800m For Palliatives

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The World Bank on Wednesday granted the Federal Government the sum of $800 million to put up a comprehensive palliative scheme for its citizens, before the removal of fuel subsidy by June 2023. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, revealed this shortly after the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting presided […]
Business

How Eni struck 250m bbls oil for Angola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Italian firm, Eni, has made a new light oil discovery off the coast of Angola after exploration activities recommenced following a year of pandemic restrictions. This discovery and advancement in renewables makes Angola the African oil giant to watch in the next five years.   The discovery, made on Tuesday, is in Angola’s deepwater Block […]
Business

Edo urges parents to embrace skill acquisition for children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State government has urged parents to take advantage of the administration’s policies on free education and skill acquisition programmes to check the menace of children roaming the streets. During an event organised by Edo State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, to mark the International Day for Street Children, in Benin City, […]

Leave a Reply