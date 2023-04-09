Yusuf: FG should enhance allocation for insurance, pension sectors

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre For The Promotion Of Private Enterprise [CPPE], Dr. Muda Yusuf, has called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocations for insurance and pension to enhance growth in the two sectors. He also urged governments at all levels and it’s agencies to always comply with relevant laws and policies for the growth of the nation’s economy. Yusuf made the appeal at Business Today Annual Confernece in Lagos recently. Speaking on the theme paper, “Consumer Satisfaction In Deepening Penetration In Insurance And Pension Sectors,” the economist called on governments at all levels and its agencies to comply with Group Life Insurance in line with the Pencom Act 2014. They were also urged to comply with Employers Liability Insurance in line with the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1987; Buildings Under Construction Insurance-section 64 of the Insurance Act 2003.

Other compulsory insurance they should ensure compliance and enforcement include Occupiers liability insurance –section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003; Motor Third Party Insurance –section 68 of the Insurance Act 2003 and Health Care Professional indemnity insurance under section 45 of the NHIS Act199. He called for improvement on compliance levels saying at present, Compliance is generally very weak. In his goodwill message, the Special Guest of Honour, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Corporate Communications and Market Development, Mr. Rasaq Salami, Commended BusinessToday Communication Limited for organizing the event.

He said Nkeche, as a publisher, had come a long way, noting that she keeps improving each year. He said the media industry was saturated with publishers and new publications, adding that Nkechie still finds her way because she has been able to carve a niche for herself by arresting the attention of her readers

