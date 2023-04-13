Arts & Entertainments News

Yusuf Kareem Breaks Silence Over Bobrisky’s Threat To Release His Sex Tape (Video)

Nigerian actor, Yusuf Kareem has broken the silence following a threat issued by the controversial transgender, Bobrisky to release his sex tape to the public.

Bobrisky had threatened to release Kareem sex tape after they had a heated argument on social media.

On hearing this, the actor who was shocked at bobrisky threat took to his Instagram live video to explain everything that happened.

The actor who claimed  Bobrisky owed him money said that he went to the crossdresser house so that he can pay him his money and to resolve the issue between them, but instead he was drugged and filmed in a live video.

He said “I went to Bobrisky’s house so we can go to the bank and resolve the money issue we have but I was drugged and I slept off when I woke up I felt somehow.”

“Now, Bobrisky is threatening to release my sex tape”.

The actor also stated that the tape does not upset him, even if Bobrisky finally posts it online and that he’s not scared.

Watch the video below:

Yusuf Kareem also explained that he’s not scared if the tape leaks , but he wants to make it clear to everyone that there is nothing between me and Bob and there will never be anything.

He spoke further to say he’s not gay “I am not gay, even my girlfriend saw the video.

“She was very upset and there is no sexual intercourse between me and him oooo.”

 

