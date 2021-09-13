Yusuf: Local investors should operate Ajaokuta Steel Complex

Dr. Kamoru Yusuf is a household name, not only in Nigeria, but also beyond its shores. He is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of KAM Holdings, a leading indigenous iron and steel firm in Nigeria, based in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, producing fabricated iron and steel products. In this interview with our correspondent, STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he bares his mind on sundry issues in the industry, including the Ajaokuta steel firm, prospects, challenges and way forward in the iron and steel business in Nigeria

What will you say is the main reason for convening this important meeting of stakeholders in the iron and steel sector in Nigeria?

The meeting is primarily intended to chart the way forward for the development of our nation through our investments, and as well as provide workable templates for the future of vast Nigeria’s population and generations yet unborn.

What is your take on the vision of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s steel project?

We commend the vision and foresight of the founding fathers of our great country, particularly for their commitment, perseverance and doggedness in making Nigeria to compete favourably with other nations in the world within a short period of attainment of independence.

It is pertinent to state that the roadmap to Nigeria’s development is crystal clear and achievable. In particular, the master plan of the founding fathers of Nigeria’s steel project stood the country in good stead for the future.

In fact, the master plan has made it possible for the country to be forever great by establishing the steel business in line with international best practices, having Ajaokuta and Itakpe as the manufacturing hubs.

This is aside the creation of subsidiaries such as Delta Steel (South-South), Osogbo Rolling Mill (South-West), Jos Rolling Mill (Middle-Belt) and Katsina Rolling Mill (North East) to serve as off-takers with geo-political zones’ representations.

Our greatness as a nation, however, depends largely on our ability to sustain the existing developmental tendencies, which are largely our national heritage, including initiation of new ideas and values.

As a stakeholder in the industry, what do you think is the future of iron and steel business in Nigeria?

The future is very bright. However, as a committed stakeholder in the nation’s economy, it is pertinent to reiterate that the future of iron and steel business in Nigeria will heavily be dictated by the policy thrust of government, which must be tailored towards rendering necessary support and ease of doing business to investors in the sector.

It is worrisome that the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, established to drive the vision of the founding fathers, has been comatose for long. What is your reaction to this?

This is not a good development at all as it runs contrary to the vision and mission of the founding fathers.

Firstly, the economy of any developed or developing country across the globe revolves around five basic pillars viz: steel, cement, petrochemical, agriculture and telecommunication.

There is no gainsaying the fact that one of Nigeria’s underutilised ‘gold mine’ is the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, which is a treasure that generations to come should benefit from. This brings to fore the question of how to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Complex that has been in comatose for several years. The need for its urgent resuscitation, I must say, cannot be overemphasised.

What then will be your candid advice to the Federal Government on Ajaokuta Steel Complex?

Without mincing words, the assets should not be handed over to foreign investor(s), rather, it should be managed 100 per cent by a competent indigenous investor who has demonstrated capacity and capability with evidence of success stories on existing steel plants and wire processing factories. With this, government can own 40 per cent interest, while the indigenous investor will own 60 per cent interest.

This, no doubt, will enhance easy, sustainable, and rewarding business fortunes for the nation. And, of course, every phase and process of the investment must be given due cognisance and priority.

As a matter of fact, Nigeria needs to pride herself as the giant of Africa by making good use of her highly talented, patriotic and committed indigenous investors with adequate recognition of the stakes of government.

If randomly sampled, the position of the general public is that Ajaokuta steel plant should work again in the hands of a lo-cal investor(s).

What are the expectations of the stakeholders in the iron and steel industry from the Federal Government?

The Federal Government should take counsel from existing players in the steel industry who have wide experience in the field. It should adopt the model used by China wherein they localised their iron and steel industries, where government held only marginal interest, while the majority interest was committed into the hands of indigenous investors.

This decision transformed that country’s steel industry within 25 years, resulting in massive industrial development. If indigenous steel investors are given the chance to resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel Complex, the capital and proceeds will remain here and will be reinvested in our economy.

It is, therefore, pertinent to adopt the model of the developed nations of the world by periodically reviewing and monitoring the progress and challenges confronting the iron and steel sector and consequently mandate financial institutions to provide. adequate support to the industry.

What are some of the challenges being faced by stakeholders in the iron and steel sector?

Lack of adequate capital is a major challenge. Investment in the iron and steel business is capital intensive, coupled with huge risks.

The Federal Government should take a cue from its developed counterparts by allowing credit insurance underwriters to operate in Nigeria. Besides, the Federal Government needs to come to our aid in terms of power supply.

The policy now has not made it clear that they really want to industrialise. A group of investors want to colonise all industries in Nigeria and yet their capital base is not even up to the cost of investment of two industries in Nigeria.

There is no advanced country in the world that such an act the DisCOs are practising in Nigeria is allowed. What is happening means the GenCOs don’t have any means to generate any revenue for themselves without going through DisCO.

That is what the policy says now, and this is where the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) needs to look into by allowing GenCOs to sell power to any bulk power buyer that wants to buy their product, so that they will be able to get money to maintain their equipment without waiting for DisCO, which GenCOs complain of owing arrears of over N300 billion.

It is a serious thing that our president and the National Assembly need to look into if they don’t want Nigeria to be a dumping ground.

What are some expected benefits from the policy shift you talked about sometime?

We believe that with policy shift, some benefits will accrue. Aside complementing the backward-integration policy of government, which seeks to preserve our scarce foreign exchange and create employment for millions of Nigerians directly and indirectly, there will be more liquidity in the Nigerian economy.

Nigeria will have the opportunity of competing with her peers, not only in the continent but also across the globe. It will minimise brain drain to foreign countries in the name of ‘search for greener pastures’, especially among our teeming youths.

Nigeria will also be able to participate successfully in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and compete favourably among countries in the continent. Ajaokuta Steel Complex will come with good opportunity of reinvigorating the automobile sector of the economy after a successful installation and commissioning of ultramodern machineries.

What is your advice to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on the policy of Free Trade Zone?

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment should urgently review the policy on Free Trade Zone in view of the huge gap that is creating unacceptable loopholes, thereby making government to lose about 50 per cent of its expected revenue from iron and steel companies.

This policy needs to be properly checked and we must ensure that names of all companies and investors that meet the statutory requirements of investing in the Free Trade Zone are allowed to do so, with their names published, which should be reviewed quarterly.

This is to ascertain their status in compliance with the products that they registered on their applications in line with the approval granted for such businesses.

There is the need for an urgent measure by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to weigh the option of expanding and increasing the number of Free Trade Zones, more so that the objectives and economic benefits of the Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, as it currently stands, are being seriously abused.

This is the reason for our insistence that names of investors and their lines of businesses should be published on the portal of Free Trade Zone Authority. Such exercise will reveal and confirm our claim that majority of those who claimed to be doing businesses of manufacturing in the Free Trade Zones are not duly registered or licensed to operate.

Rather, they are traders of finished goods. Our preference should be for the establishment of more economic zones where there will be shared facilities and there can also be linkages for all strata of industrial activities for the development of competitive manufacturing in Nigeria.

Also, the policy of five per cent duty being used by the Nigeria Custom Service in Free Trade Zone for their finished products to come to the Customs’ territory after production, which is not in conformity with the extant Fiscal Policy Guidelines applicable in the Customs territory and as approved by the Federal Ministry of Finance, must be urgently addressed.

The duty of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), no doubt, is important to the iron and steel sector. How do you assess the performance of the organisation?

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria is not doing badly. However, there is always room for improvement.

But I believe that more adequate support should be given to the organisation, which has the statutory responsibility through observance of standards to guide and protect local investors by curbing importation of fake and substandard iron and steel products and, by the way, creating multiplying impact on our survival as investors as well as job creation, and overall wellbeing of over 200 million people of Nigeria.

The desired support from government to investors can only be actualised through the support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Do you think there is the need for regular meetings of this nature?

Yes. We call for the need to institute continuous and regular dialogue and consultative meetings with stakeholders, just like what we are having today, in order to create a platform for interaction and feedback that will be devoid of sentiments and false alarm.

While thanking and appreciating the organisers of this stakeholders meeting, the esteemed technocrats and much-valued investors and captains of industry, I wish to recommend that forums like this should come up from time to time for proper deliberations on the good of our dear nation.

Like this: Like Loading...