Yusuf-Olukoju highlights problems facing track and field

Says athletes need to work hard to get contracts

Retired quarter-miler, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, has highlighted some of the problems facing track and field in Nigeria.

Speaking with our correspondent from her base in the United States of America, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games silver medallist said with the kind of coaching in the country, it is difficult for the athletes to get to the peak.

According to her, most of the country’s top athletes are currently base in the US and Europe, a move that has helped their careers. “Yes, at this time it is the best option for the athletes (moving abroad),” she said.

“They get better coaching and at the same time get their neede d education. “We also need to revamp our coaching education system. We are still coaching these kids with out-dated coaching methods.

“We have the talents but we must coach them the right way. “Looking at the relay, a relay cannot run faster than the individuals. We must have fast individual athletes in order to have a good relay team. Then we can hope to have a chance at making the podium.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Kogi Athletics Association has advised the country athletes to work harder so as to get sponsors and international contract to help their career.

She added: “Many Nigerian athletes nowadays are unrealistic about the process of getting to the top level. “Many of them only think about going to Europe to compete sometimes with slow times thinking they should get shoe contract.

“They need to put in the work so as to run fast and then competing in Europe and contract will follow. Not the other way around.”

