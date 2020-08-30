Sports

Yusuf-Olukoju highlights problems facing track and field

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)
  • Says athletes need to work hard to get contracts

 

Retired quarter-miler, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, has highlighted some of the problems facing track and field in Nigeria.

 

Speaking with our correspondent from her base in the United States of America, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games silver medallist said with the kind of coaching in the country, it is difficult for the athletes to get to the peak.

 

According to her, most of the country’s top athletes are currently base in the US and Europe, a move that has helped    their careers. “Yes, at this time it is the best option for the athletes (moving abroad),” she said.

 

“They get better coaching and at the same time get their neede d    education. “We also need to revamp our coaching education system. We are still coaching these kids with out-dated coaching methods.

 

“We have the talents but we must coach them the right way. “Looking at the relay, a relay cannot run faster than the individuals. We must have fast individual athletes in order to have a good relay team. Then we can hope to have a chance at making the podium.”

 

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Kogi Athletics Association has advised the country athletes to work harder so as to get sponsors and international contract to help their career.

 

She added: “Many Nigerian athletes nowadays are unrealistic about the process of getting to the top level. “Many of them only think about going to Europe to compete sometimes with slow times thinking they should get shoe contract.

 

“They need to put in the work so as to run fast and then competing in Europe and contract will follow. Not the other way around.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-match in Villarreal’s win

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles sensation, Samuel Chukuweze, was named man-of-the-match following Villarreal’s hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Mallorca at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Chukwueze, who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute. The Nigerian raced down the wing, getting away from a […]
Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…appoint Pirlo as replacement   Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to […]
Sports

Osimhen prefers EPL move to Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…targets Man United, Arsenal Lille offer 25m Euros for replacement There might be a new twist in the transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as it was reported that the player is holding on for offers from English Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal. Osimhen is set to reject a move to Napoli […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: