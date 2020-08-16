Yvel’s face mask is valued at N705m

When you believe you have seen it all as far as insanely expensive common items can become, the world is hit my a new one. Israeli jewelry company Yvel is creating what it believes is the world’s most expensive coronavirus face mask, the New York Post reports.

Valued at $1.5 million, the mask which is crafted from gold and diamonds is valued at N705,000,000 in naira.

Yvel is making the face mask for an undisclosed buyer in the United States. Upon requesting the accessory, the client had three demands: the mask must incorporate the top-rated N99 filters, be completed by the end of the year, and be the most expensive in the world.

The lavish mask is made from 18-karat white gold, with 3,600 white and black diamonds, and features N99 filters to protect from airborne particles.

Due to the implementation of such gems, the covering weighs a little over half a pound. Speaking in an interview that has gone viral on social medai, owner of Yvel, Isaac Levy said, “Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that”.

While countless individuals remain out of work and/or have had loved ones fall victim to COVID-19, such an expensive project geared specifically towards the pandemic will enrage some.

However, Levy — who says he would not personally wear the mask — is appreciative of the opportunity brought to him and his staff.

“I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” he said.

