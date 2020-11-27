Yvonne Okoro: My birth certificate says 36, my fitness says 26

Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Yvonne Okoro, turned 36 on November 25, 2020, and she took to social media to announce and celebrate. In the post which she shared on her official Instagram page, the actress donned a well-fitting sky blue two-piece and rocked an elegant hair to match.

Christmas clearly came early for her as she had a Christmas tree and decorations around her. The entrepreneur stated that although she was 36, her beauty projected 26 instead. The movie star also noted that God had been absolutely amazing to her.

She wrote: “My birth certificate says 36 my fineness says 26..Argue with your gods!!!!God has been absolutely Amazing..Its my birthday!!” Fans and colleagues of the actress wished her a happy birthday and sent in their good wishes. Meanwhile, the actress with her sisters, Elizabeth Okoro and Roseline Okoro paid off N1.83 million to clear the medical bills for some 13 needy mothers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, capital of Ghana recently. The report said Yvonne made the payment as part of her yearin- year-out charity works to give back to society.

