YWA to S’West govs: Don’t negotiate with herdsmen

The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide yesterday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South-West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people had had enough of the Fulani killings.

 

The group spoke through its Secretary- General, Dr. Victor Taiwo, while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on the state of affairs regarding eviction order given to the Fulani herdsmen in Ondo State forest reserves by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as well as the one given by the youthful warlord and activist in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) to the Seriki Fulani in Ibarapa zone, Alhaji Saliu Andulkadir.

 

While describing Sunday Igboho as a great patriot and true son of Yorubaland, Dr. Taiwo said that instead of the South West governors having dialogue with the Fulani, they should all emulate Akeredolu and sanction the herders for trampling on the fundamental human rights of the people in the zone. Taiwo said: “It is too late in the day.

 

They have killed us enough. They have messed us enough. We have had enough patience in this land.

