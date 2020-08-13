YWC lauds Akeredolu over Amotekun’s takeoff

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) being led by emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye has commended Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for taking the bull by the horn with the inauguration of the Yoruba security outfit codenamed Amotekun. In a statement through its Director of Communications, Moses Jolayemi, the group said, from the effort so far made by the governor leading to the recent inauguration, it was clear that he was serious about the security initiative and not engaged in mere lip service or political shenanigan.

This, the group said was an indication that the governor who was not only in touch with his people but had a listening ear. According to YWC, there was no better time for all the states in Yoruba land to rise to the occasion and perform their constitutional roles as the chief security officers of their respective states.

The YWC further expressed delight at the progress so far made by the South-West governors, all of who had individually signed the Amotekun bill into law. It said: “Having scaled the initial hurdle, the next logical and pragmatic step is to ensure full operation of Amotekun throughout the length and breadth of Yoruba land.”

