YWC leaders pass vote of confidence on Akintoye

In spite of the recent developments in the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) resulting in removal of four protem executives of the organisation, its leaders have said that there is no crisis within its fold and that Prof. Banji Akintoye remains their able leader.

The leaders, who spoke through Dr. Tunde Amusat, said the YWC is one and indivisible under the leadership of Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, stressing that: “You will recall that on the 22nd of August, 2019, the leaders of almost 50 pan-Yoruba self-determination organisations assembled in Ibadan to unanimously elect Prof. Banji Akintoye as the Leader of the Yoruba nation.

“Subsequently, the Yoruba World Congress came to be the umbrella organisation of the group with Prof Banji Akintoye as the President. Since that time, over a 100 Yoruba Organisations, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora have been admitted into the YWC (and still counting) as members.

“While celebrating the one-year anniversary of YWC, we also want to reaffirm our unalloyed confidence in the leadership of Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye. We wish to salute his uncommon courage and uncompromising doggedness in translating the Yoruba redemption agenda and vision into action within the context of the finest Omoluabi ethos and traditions.

“Further to the above, our admission into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) within a year of our existence is novel and commendable. The Oodua nation project is on course. We appreciate the efforts of Prof. Banji Akintoye and other leaders in this respect. The protection of lives and properties of the Yoruba and other ethnic nationalities domiciled in the South West geo political zone is of paramount importance to YWC leadership,” he said.

The leaders affirmed that there is no crisis within the YWC, adding: “We are not in contention with anyone or group. This is a family issue which is being resolved within the clan.”

