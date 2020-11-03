News

YYF faults quit order on Igbo in Lagos

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned an offensive video by one Adeyinka Grandson who threatened to instigate killing of Ndigbo unless they quit Lagos, saying it was not complicit in the alleged viral video as being insinuated.

 

The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa condemned the group using YYF as a vehicle to project its illicit agenda with a view to deceiving and causing disaffection in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

 

It reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an offensive video by one Adeyinka Grandson calling on Igbo to quit Lagos or be killed.

 

If not for the purpose of setting the record straight and also to inform members of the public and even some media  houses mistaken Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) to the faceless group, we would not have reacted to such careless and senseless postulation coming from a deluded Adeyinka Grandson.

 

“We want to tell members of the public, the media and every other Nigerian irrespective of tribe and religion that Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) doesn’t have anything to do with Adeyinka Grandson and his offensive video.

