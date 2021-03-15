News

YYF President-General visits Yoruba leader, Akintoye

President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa has paid a courtesy visit to Yoruba Leader, Professor Banji Akintoye over insecurity in Yorubaland and other issues bordering on unity in the region.

 

Sources at the meeting told our correspondent that Akintoye was elated to receive the YYF President- General, urging him to continue to sensitise and encourage Yoruba youths to be self-reliant and embrace peace.

 

However, YYF President- General said that Akintoye was no doubt a highly respected Yoruba leader whose antecedents as a thoroughbred academic and historian would not be matched.

 

According to him, he decided to visit Akintoye following his belief in his leadership, saying he wanted Yoruba to come together to face the current problems bedevilling the region.

 

Bolarinwa, however, urged other Yoruba leaders, sons and daughters to cooperate with one another in order to overcome obstacles facing the race

