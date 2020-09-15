YYF to Buhari: Heed Obasanjo’s warning on Nigeria becoming a failed state

Groups under the umbrella of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) have told President Muhammadu Buhari to heed to warnings of former President Olusegun Obasanjo against indices that Nigeria was fast becoming a failed state.

The group in a statement made available to journalists by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that what the ex-President said was a true reflection of what was going on in the country which Buhari must act upon without further delay.

Besides, thegroupsupbraided Presidency and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for attacking Obasanjo over his warning to Buhari, saying Garba Shehu and Audu Ogbe should shut up and give same respect they had for Buhari, Northern emirs and their leaders to Obasanjo.

They said: “To say Nigeria is becoming a failed state, is stating a fact and not a fallacy. If ten indices are to be used as yardsticks for measuring a failed state, Nigeria with its current situation will score up to eight points.

So, Obasanjo as patriotic elder statesman knows what he is saying. President Buhari must urgently go back to the drawing board to fashionoutwaysNigeriacould get out of its present misfortune occasioned by poor leadership.

“In the annals of Nigeria’s history, we have never had it this bad. The economy of Africa’s most populous nation todayhas become a hydra-headed monsterthatisdifficulttotame or control. It is now a ravaging bull running amok and has defied any solution from the government.

“Mr. President, majority of Nigerians have become hopeless in the face of the economic hardship that has plagued Nigeria since you took over mantle of leadership of this great Nation.

Like this: Like Loading...