Zabarmari killings: Nigerian security has collapsed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State was an indication that Nigeria’s security has collapsed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the killing as extremely wicked, devilish and must not be left unaddressed.

The party noted the act was as yet another badge of failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure the nation and guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

“Indeed, our party is distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who have continued to ravage and pillage our communities, while the lazy and lethargic Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims,” PDP stated.

It regretted the failure of the Buhari administration to take decisive action despite series of concerns raised by Borno State governor, Prof. Baba Gana Zulum, of security compromises in the state.

According to the PDP, the Buhari administration appears helpless while our national security structure under it seems to have collapsed.

“Our nation appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift.

“All our nation gets from the Buhari presidency is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country.

“Such attitude by the Buhari administration has continued to embolden insurgents to the extent that they now attack military formations, convoys of state governors and engage in wanton beheading of our compatriots.

“It is distressing that despite this sorry situation, Mr. President, who promised to lead from the front, has receded into the safety of Aso presidential villa and refused to act on the consistent demands of Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and replace the service chiefs with more capable hands to affectively tackle our security challenges,” PDP noted.

It called President Buhari to stop his unhelpful rhetoric and take actions that will safeguard the lives of Nigerians who have been subjected to all manners of mental and physical torture under this incompetent administration.