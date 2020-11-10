ZACK HARRISON: Taking software consulting industry to greater heights with passion, leadership skills.

One of the most commendable features of entrepreneurs in the world today is their resiliency and ability to execute on goals and decisions on command. Zack Harrison is one of those people.



Zack Harrison was born on the 9th of September, 1999. Raised in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where NASA handles most of the Space Bound launches, growing up the Space Launches filled Zack with wonder and it made him believe at a young age that anything was possible. This was probably why at the age of 12, he started his own business building online gaming servers. Before most of us even think about having a job, Zack had already started his own company. At 13, he delved into computer programming and soon enough, the walls of the classroom became inadequate for the vision he had for himself and beyond and subsequently, he dropped out of school. As he says, he never went past the 8th grade. No Degree, no diploma, no GED, Zack set out into the world looking to carve his own path, earning all of his accomplishments with raw hardwork and dedication.

At the age of 16, three years after he started his online server business, Zack decided it was time to take the next big step in his career. He secured his job at First Data, a Fortune 250 company as a “Sr. Application Analyst” which is FirstData’s title for a Senior Programmer, a considerable feat for any first year programmer, not to mention his 16 years youth at the time.

A year later, he left First Data and took a job as a Senior Software Programmer at Flexicon Inc. as a contractor/consultant for the UD Department of Health and Human Services at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ( cms.gov ). At the DHHS, he built a large data conversion pipeline and worked as the leader of the team he worked with during the end of his time there.

In late 2018, he started studying Russian language. He knew that some of the most talented Software Programmers spoke Russian, and Harrison is continuously looking for new ways to stay on the cutting edge to stay ahead of any and all competition.

In 2019, Harrison got invited to study at the National Medical University of Ukraine the best medical university in the country by far. Out of necessity to accept the invitation, Harrison acquired his GED to enter Medical school.

Today, Zack Harrison has transformed from being an employee, programming at large firms, to now becoming the Founder and CEO of his new software consulting firm, offering programming and strategic business development for Fortune 500 companies and beyond. This has led him to amassing an estimated Net Worth of over $10 million.

This high-performing software and tech genius with an alleged IQ of 161, Zack Harrison with his grit and an overbearing will, proves that anyone can achieve their desired goals if one works consistently with passion and focus.

