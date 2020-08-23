Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.

According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.

The pieces featured classic and wearable styles for classy men who are unrepentant when it comes to their fashion and modernity.

Yomi Casual who is often referred as the king of smart casuals went for bold colours with detailing that pop.

