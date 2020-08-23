Body & Soul

Zack Orji and son, Leonel dashing in Yomi casual’s classy collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Dripping with fabulousness, Nollywood star, Zack Orji bonded with his son Leonel Orji while modelling the latest fashion offering from Yomi Casual’s collection titled ‘Von Dozzy’.

 

According to the Fashion label’s creative director, Yomi Makun, the striking new collection ‘Von Dozzy’ simply describes the collection as Elegant, classy and stylish.

 

The pieces featured classic and wearable styles for classy men who are unrepentant when it comes to their fashion and modernity.

 

Yomi Casual who is often referred as the king of smart casuals went for bold colours with detailing that pop.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

W ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it. It is, however, important to note that the wide […]
Body & Soul

The world mourns departure of two angels, Ibidun Ighodalo, Bayo Osinowo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

C ontrary to great expectations many had of the year 2020, the world was confronted with a monster that broke out in form of pandemic called coronavirus, which have led to the untimely death of multitude. While Nigeria is not exempted from the venom of the global crisis, the country has recorded too many death […]
Body & Soul

When fowl fouls the air

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  A dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: