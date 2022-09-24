News

Zainab Abiola: Women groups, Actionaid seek justice for brutalised police woman

More troubles seem to be brewing for Professor Zainab Abiola for allegedly authorising the brutalisation of a police officer attached to her as some women groups and Actionaid Nigeria said they were ready to sue the aggressors on behalf of the victim, to ensure she gets justice and adequate compensation.

This was even as they called on appropriate government agencies to conduct psycho-socio assessment to ascertain the mental stability of the “VIPs” before assigning security personnel to them as private guards. Arising from their press conference on Friday in Abuja, representatives of the groups said that the alleged brutalisation of Inspector Teju Moses, a police woman hitherto assigned to the embattled professor, was an inhuman and wicked act against humanity. The Director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL),Prof. Joy Ezeilo, stated that there was also need for government to review the legal and administrative parameters for the deployment of Police officers to private individuals, at the mercy of the society.

Ezeilo said it was unacceptable for individuals who feel highly placed, by reason of their wealth and are given the privilege of having special protection from government’s security institutions, to abuse such opportunity. She said, “the fall out of the instant case calls to mind the need to review the legal and administrative parameters under which the force personnel, particularly the female gender amongst them are deployed to VIPs.’’ Also Speaking, the Country Director of Actionaid, Ene Obi, noted that the alleged action of Prof. Abiola was not just disappointing, but an embarrassment to the women folk and the Human rights activists community.

 

