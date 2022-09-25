Zainab Duke: A Professor makes headlines for wrong reasons

She is known as a Professor and a human rights activist. But this week, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, also a lawyer, hit the headlines in the very wrong away. She was arrested by the police and detained for ordering the battering of her Orderly, Teju Moses.

A viral video had circulated online of the brutalised Moses, begging to be given water to drink. She had cuts on her faces, which were allegedly inflicted on her by some other domestic staff of Duke-Abiola. According to reports, Moses’ only sin was not to engage in domestic chores, outside her police duties.

The assault immediately attracted the attention of the Inspector General of Police, who ordered her arrest and immediate prosecution. Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday. He said that Moses, an inspector, was assigned to the activist as an orderly.

The incident was said to have occurred at the Area 11 axis of Abuja. Moses said of Duke-Abiola: “She told her boys to kill me,” as she spoke to her direct superior on the phone to be allowed to be taken to the hospital. Adejobi, who also shared pictures of two persons in police custody, said the activist and two of her domestic staff have been arrested while one other staff is on the run.

He said the inspector General of police, Usman Alkali, has ordered an immediate prosecution of the case and withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the activist.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“Zainab Duke, an Mbaise born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the Police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.”

