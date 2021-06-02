News

Zak Catchem Is on a Mission to Prove Fishing Is Not Just an Old Man’s Sport

“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what’s elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope,” said John Buchan. Fishing has been considered ‘an old people’s hobby’ for quite some time. Well, Zak Catchem is here to change the narrative and show you how people of all ages can enjoy fishing.
Zak Bagby alias Zak Catchem is a YouTube content creator who aims to bring laughter and happiness to people while enlightening them on how much adventure they can find in fishing. Growing up, Zak was always involved in fishing tournaments; he would collect new fish species, put them in ponds, and train them. He also starred in the popular reality show ‘Swamp People.’
According to Zak Catchem, most people consider fishing a boring activity. However, what they don’t know is that through fishing, one can learn valuable skills such as patience. In fishing, there is that thrill that comes from sitting on the boat, and the challenge lies in which methods you will use to catch the fish. Fishing entails concentration and patience before getting a catch.
To enjoy fishing, you first have to change your mindset. Zak Catchem believes that as a beginner, fishing is more adventurous when you try it with friends. You are thus able to learn different fishing techniques from each other and also bond. Waters are known to bring peacefulness and calmness to the human mind, which makes fishing an excellent way to relieve stress.
More often than not, routine breeds boredom. Zak Catchem notes that you can prolong the thrill and adventure of fishing by trying new waters or try catching new species; that way, you never get bored; there’s always something to look forward to every time. From his YouTube Channel, it is evident Zak loves catching new species and trying different waters. Fishing to him involves a long journey across the world to find new waters.
While it’s easy to get lost in all the wonders of technology and our ‘safe at home’ bubbles, Zak reminds people of the importance of spending time outdoors. Fishing is an exercise that is not tiring and allows you to connect with nature.

