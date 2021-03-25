News

Zamage’s secret to success: being a People-Centric Brand that Puts Its Customers first

Some businesses seem to put profit above their customers. They make it difficult to return items, find good deals, or even shop in their stores in an easy, personable way. Zac Sheaffer, CEO of Zamage Clothing, wants to create the opposite experience, and he does everything he can to create a people-centric brand.

Zamage is a clothing brand that focuses on men’s styles, including track pants, shorts, tops, and denim. Zac Sheaffer started the brand in 2008 with only a 500 square foot location, and the brand has since gone online and moved to a 5,000 square foot space. He got to this place by always considering his customers’ needs and desires. “I never just wanted to make a quick buck,” Sheaffer said. “I wanted to make an impact on my community while supplying people with up to date, trendy fashions.” One way that Zamage focuses outward is through their promotions, which help draw in new fans. When they expanded into their bigger store, they started a golden ticket promotion. One pair of shoes in the store had a golden ticket in it that would get one lucky person a pair of free shoes. Customers were allowed to try on as many as they wanted. “Most people ended up buying at least one pair of shoes or clothing when they walked in. Ultimately, it didn’t matter whether they found the ticket. That was just the best way to get them in the door and make them fans for life.” Zamage also offered 50 Cent’s new album to customers when it came out as long as they made a purchase. This was huge for them, and Sheaffer loved giving the people what they wanted.

In addition to helping his customers find awesome clothes, Zamage has a huge charitable arm. “I love to give back to the community I’m a part of. I think it’s my duty to do this as a successful business owner who wants the best for everyone.” One of his favorite causes is giving outfits to people who have been recently released from prison. “Some people don’t even leave prison with the shirt on their backs. They need help right away, and giving them new outfits can give them the leg up they need to rejoin the community.” In addition, Zamage has been a staple in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start, they gave out 1,500 free face gaiter masks to the community. Zamage sponsors an inner-city baseball league, providing them with shirts and gift card prizes. Sheaffer also loves working with the neighborhood kids that come into the shop. “I give them free merchandise when I can. I know that life can be hard, and having something new and shiny can really improve a kid’s confidence.”

Businesses can do more in the community than many people realize. With excellent customer service and charitable donations, any store can make an impact, drawing in new customers at the same time.

