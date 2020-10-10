Zambia opens travel borders

Zambia has joined the ranks of countries in the world that have lifted restrictions on travels, with the official opening of its borders to foreign nationals. However, the issuance of tourist visas has been put on hold by the government until further notice. While the entrance to the country through non-tourist visas is subject to approval from the Ministry of Health following a health screening at the port of entry.

All travellers will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) PCR test result. The test should have been conducted within the previous 14 days prior of arrival to Zambia. Zambia is enforcing mandatory 14-day quarantine, testing, and regular monitoring at their residence or preferred place of stay for persons entering Zambia.

Persons arriving are no longer required to quarantine at a government-designated facility but must communicate to Ministry of Health officials where they intend to reside and provide accurate contact information for regular follow-ups.

Symptomatic individuals will be tested for COVIS-19 (SARS-Cov-2) at the airports and will be required to enter isolation protocol at a Zambian government facility. Limited domestic flight schedules operate twice-weekly between Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and Mfuwe International Airport, as well as between Kenneth Kaunda and Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone. Airlines currently flying into Zambia are Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, Kenya Airways, and Emirates. Proflight Zambia is operating limited domestic flights.

