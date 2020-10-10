Travel & Tourism

Zambia opens travel borders

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Zambia has joined the ranks of countries in the world that have lifted restrictions on travels, with the official opening of its borders to foreign nationals. However, the issuance of tourist visas has been put on hold by the government until further notice. While the entrance to the country through non-tourist visas is subject to approval from the Ministry of Health following a health screening at the port of entry.

All travellers will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) PCR test result. The test should have been conducted within the previous 14 days prior of arrival to Zambia. Zambia is enforcing mandatory 14-day quarantine, testing, and regular monitoring at their residence or preferred place of stay for persons entering Zambia.

Persons arriving are no longer required to quarantine at a government-designated facility but must communicate to Ministry of Health officials where they intend to reside and provide accurate contact information for regular follow-ups.

Symptomatic individuals will be tested for COVIS-19 (SARS-Cov-2) at the airports and will be required to enter isolation protocol at a Zambian government facility. Limited domestic flight schedules operate twice-weekly between Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and Mfuwe International Airport, as well as between Kenneth Kaunda and Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone. Airlines currently flying into Zambia are Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, Kenya Airways, and Emirates. Proflight Zambia is operating limited domestic flights.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management to partner Badagry LGA on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The management of Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management have pledged to work with Badagry Local Government Council to develop and promote its tourism economy even as both parties emphasized the importance of partnership in growing the country’s tourism sector. This commitment was made during a meeting by the management team of the aviation college […]
Travel & Tourism

Palliatives: NCAC DG, Runsewe, cautions operators against fraudsters

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has cautioned operators and stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector to be wary of people and institutions disguising as government licensed consultants and financial bodies for delivery palliatives. Runsewe, who is also the chairman of the implementing committee for […]
Travel & Tourism

Preparing for guests in a time of COVID -19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regional Director for Africa, Minor Hotels, Mark Havecroft, shares some strategies in the reopening of tourism businesses with reference to hospitality and what needs to be done to keep both hotel staff and guests safe. Travel seemed like a completely foreign concept in a Covid-19 world until just recently. But then lockdowns began to lift, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: