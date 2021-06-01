Business

Zambia travel restrictions disrupts Airlink's flights

Airlink, the independent Southern African regional airline has advises travellers to Zambia that new restrictions have been introduced, which may affect their travel plans.

 

The airline, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said with immediate effect, all travellers must test negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their departure to Zambia.

 

Travellers will be required to present the negative test result certificate upon checkin for their flight to Zambia.

 

Children younger than five years are exempt from this requirement. Travellers are also required to complete a Travel Health Questionnaire and present it upon arrival, where they will also be screened.

 

The Traveller Health Questionnaire form is available on www.flyairlink.com on the Plan Your Travel – COVID-19 Travel Update page.

 

Zambia’s Port Health authorities are performing additional swab tests on all nonvaccinated travellers before they are permitted to leave the airports.

