Zambia’s Babra Banda sets Olympic record of double hat-trick

Zambia’s women’s football captain,  captain Babra Banda  who scored three against Netherlands in their opening match of 10-3 loss to the Netherlands – has another hat-trick!

On Saturday, Zambia turned it around against China, from 3–1 down to lead 4–3. Banda scored three of the goals in a match in which China’s Wang Shuang also scored all the four for her country in the eventual 4-4 draw.

The result meant that in two matches, Banda has scored six goals while Zambia’s matches have also produced a goal feast of 21 goals.

