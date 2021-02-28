Zamfara abduction: Speak on NYM alleged complicity of military, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari should speak on the allegation by the Northern Youth Movement (NYM) that the military and certain officials of the Presidency are complicit in the bandits’ abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State.

PDP in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also demanded explanations to reports that soldiers allegedly came to the community two hours before the abduction and ordered residents to clear the streets and retire to their houses, “only for the bandits to invade the town, assaulted the school and carted away 317 innocent girls without any impediments.

“Moreover there are already insinuations in the public space that the abduction was plotted by unscrupulous high-level officials of the Buhari Presidency, who are allegedly benefitting from the insurgency, terrorism and banditry going on in our country.”

The party further demanded that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Mongunu (rtd), should come clean on the allegations that the escalation of acts of terrorism including the rampant kidnapping of students, were masterminded to heat up the situation and justify the demand for huge allocations for the anti-terrorism effort.

“Our party and indeed, all well-meaning Nigerians, insist that the Buhari presidency must not keep quiet in the face of these huge allegations but immediately clear the air and restore confidence in the hearts of Nigerians, before it is too late.

