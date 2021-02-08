News

Zamfara: ALGON calls for spiritual intervention to end banditry

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) Zamfara State chapter has called on all and sundry to embark on rigorous prayers to God to spiritually free innocent lives from banditry and other high profile crimes in the state, the North West region and the country at large.

 

ALGON Chairman in the state, Muhammad Umar Birnin Magaji, made the disclosure in Gusau, the state capital, shortly after the association’s State Executive Council meeting on security matters.

 

“We are unanimous in supporting the steps taken by our governor in addressing the issues of armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes, which had brought our state to a standstill in the past.

 

“This was particularly achieved following the peace and dialogue initiated by his excellency, which led to unconditional surrender of large cache of arms and ammunition by repentant bandits, who have also supported the government and security agents in either bringing new repentant or identifying recalcitrant ones so that they will be brought to book.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

