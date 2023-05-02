Zamfara: Anti-Thuggery Commandant Alleges Assassination Attempt

The Zamfara State Commandant of the Anti-thuggery agency, Bello Soja Bakyasuwa, said he luckily escaped assassination attempt by yet to be identified gun men while driving along Funtua-Zaria road last Thursday.

Bakyasuwa who is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for security reason, wrote to newsmen in Gusau, notifying them of his ordeal, saying that he noticed two Hilux and one BMW vehicles were chasing him from the point he reached a military road block at ‘Yankara village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State where they quickly passed ahead.

He further cried that, “On reaching Gangara village still under Faskari LGA in Katsina State, the convoy of the suspected assassins reappeared as those in the BMW overtook and blocked the ongoing lane of the road as they instantly opened fire on my vehicle before I jumped out with dislocation on my leg and ran into the bush.

“But those in the Hilux continued shooting, I was only able to escape and run inside the bush, bleeding. After about 15 minutes, the Police Hilux arrived the scene and quickly rescued me and took me to a Primary Health Care at a nearby village.

“I had to spend the night there in the Primary Health care under the watch of the Police until the next morning when I was conveyed to one of the hospitals in Kaduna for further treatment.

I strongly believe my attack was politically motivated. “I can recall that few months ago, gunmen had attacked my driver in Gusau on his way from Command Guest-Inn to Anguwar Gwaza thinking that I was inside, they went away with my official Hilux vehicle.

“I am calling on security agencies to come to my aid, as my life is in danger. I am appealing to them to investigate and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to book,” Bakyasuwa cried out.