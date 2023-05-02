Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Anti-Thuggery Commandant Alleges Assassination Attempt

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

The Zamfara State Commandant of the Anti-thuggery agency, Bello Soja Bakyasuwa, said he luckily escaped assassination attempt by yet to be identified gun men while driving along Funtua-Zaria road last Thursday.

Bakyasuwa who is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for security reason, wrote to newsmen in Gusau, notifying them of his ordeal, saying that he noticed two Hilux and one BMW vehicles were chasing him from the point he reached a military road block at ‘Yankara village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State where they quickly passed ahead.

He further cried that, “On reaching Gangara village still under Faskari LGA in Katsina State, the convoy of the suspected assassins reappeared as those in the BMW overtook and blocked the ongoing lane of the road as they instantly opened fire on my vehicle before I jumped out with dislocation on my leg and ran into the bush.

“But those in the Hilux continued shooting, I was only able to escape and run inside the bush, bleeding. After about 15 minutes, the Police Hilux arrived the scene and quickly rescued me and took me to a Primary Health Care at a nearby village.

“I had to spend the night there in the Primary Health care under the watch of the Police until the next morning when I was conveyed to one of the hospitals in Kaduna for further treatment.

I strongly believe my attack was politically motivated. “I can recall that few months ago, gunmen had attacked my driver in Gusau on his way from Command Guest-Inn to Anguwar Gwaza thinking that I was inside, they went away with my official Hilux vehicle.

“I am calling on security agencies to come to my aid, as my life is in danger. I am appealing to them to investigate and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to book,” Bakyasuwa cried out.

Bukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Driver held for stealing master’s car

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a driver, Eyo Eta, for allegedly stealing his master’s car The suspect, a resident of No. 78, Iju Road, Ifako, Agege, Lagos State, was arrested while running away with the car, a Toyota Highlander, with registration number APP 467 GS. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]
Metro & Crime

Police investigate claim dead man taken to post office to collect pension

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau fixes Oct 9 to conduct LG elections

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed October 9, 2021 to conduct elections in all the 17 local government council areas of the state.   The PLASIEC Chairman, Mr Fabian Ntung, who disclosed on Monday while addressing journalists in Jos, said the election timetable and guidelines for the poll would be released to all political […]

Leave a Comment